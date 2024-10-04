Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells $147,361,195.76 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Peter Thiel sold 3,989,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $147,361,195.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,683,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,731,038.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peter Thiel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

On Monday, September 30th, Peter Thiel sold 4,181,118 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $154,325,065.38.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Peter Thiel sold 4,254,666 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $156,444,068.82.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 4.7 %

PLTR stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average is $26.67. The stock has a market cap of $87.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.11 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $39.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.