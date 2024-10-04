PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $168.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.13. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.66%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 266,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,394,000 after purchasing an additional 37,717 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 25.8% during the third quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

