Peter Maloney Purchases 80,000 Shares of Lion Selection Group Limited (ASX:LSX) Stock

Lion Selection Group Limited (ASX:LSX – Get Free Report) insider Peter Maloney acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.51 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,400.00 ($27,862.07).

Peter Maloney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 25th, Peter Maloney acquired 60,000 shares of Lion Selection Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.51 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,300.00 ($20,896.55).

The company has a quick ratio of 181.11, a current ratio of 114.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Lion Selection Group Limited is a Listed Investment Company (LIC) that invests specializes in early stage investment. The fund does not invest in oil or gas mining companies. It primarily invests in precious and base metals mining companies. The fund seeks to make investments in Australia. The fund seeks to invest in projects that are close to development or with exposure to advanced exploration.

