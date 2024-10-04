Piper Sandler Increases Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Price Target to $36.00

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Shares of HMN opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.28.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $388.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.67 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Horace Mann Educators

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 8.7% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,083,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,351,000 after acquiring an additional 86,766 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $2,858,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 869.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 81,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 73,116 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 476.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 64,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,037,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

