Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PYXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the second quarter worth $65,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYXS opened at $3.51 on Friday. Pyxis Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $206.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

