Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.
Quantum Computing Trading Up 1.0 %
Quantum Computing stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. Quantum Computing has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $60.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72.
