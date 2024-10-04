Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Quantum Computing Trading Up 1.0 %

Quantum Computing stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. Quantum Computing has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $60.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72.

About Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

