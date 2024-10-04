Relx Plc (LON:REL) Insider Buys £49,056 in Stock

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report) insider June Felix bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,504 ($46.87) per share, for a total transaction of £49,056 ($65,617.98).

Relx Stock Down 0.4 %

LON REL opened at GBX 3,551 ($47.50) on Friday. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,761 ($36.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,694.34 ($49.42). The company has a market capitalization of £66.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,551.00, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,561.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,489.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.66, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a GBX 18.20 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

