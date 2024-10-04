Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average of $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The firm has a market cap of $98.12 million, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RVSB Free Report ) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.28% of Riverview Bancorp worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.