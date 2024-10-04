Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

RHI stock opened at $66.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.83. Robert Half has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $88.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Robert Half’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $82,017.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,342 shares in the company, valued at $841,746.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 5.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 182.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 15,690 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Robert Half by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

