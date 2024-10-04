Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price objective on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RKLB. BTIG Research began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $5.45 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.68.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $9.25 on Monday. Rocket Lab USA has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.47 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 34.12% and a negative net margin of 54.17%. Rocket Lab USA’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $435,083.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,321,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,195,308.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $435,083.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,321,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,195,308.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $198,798.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 637,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,403.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,521 shares of company stock worth $906,059. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,000,578 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $119,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,789 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at $5,469,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,284,060 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 879,160 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,123,591 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 432,501 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,297,073 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,226,000 after purchasing an additional 391,778 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.