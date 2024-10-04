RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

RXO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of RXO from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFN Partners Management LP grew its holdings in RXO by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 17,310,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RXO by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,750,000 after acquiring an additional 45,977 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in RXO during the 1st quarter worth about $76,982,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in RXO by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,698,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,566,000 after acquiring an additional 52,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RXO by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,032,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,153,000 after acquiring an additional 176,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXO stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. RXO has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $32.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -300.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.34.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RXO will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

