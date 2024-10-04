Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) versus Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Financial Survey

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) and Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amplify Energy and Sable Offshore”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $311.56 million 0.88 $392.75 million $0.73 9.52 Sable Offshore N/A N/A -$32.18 million N/A N/A

Amplify Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sable Offshore.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sable Offshore 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Amplify Energy and Sable Offshore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Amplify Energy presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.88%. Sable Offshore has a consensus price target of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 16.84%. Given Amplify Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Sable Offshore.

Risk & Volatility

Amplify Energy has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sable Offshore has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amplify Energy and Sable Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy 8.95% 7.40% 3.86% Sable Offshore N/A -451.70% -51.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Amplify Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Sable Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Amplify Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Sable Offshore shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amplify Energy beats Sable Offshore on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Flame Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Sable Offshore Corp. in February 2024. Sable Offshore Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

