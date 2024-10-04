Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sanjit Biswas Sells 96,000 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $4,495,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,697,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 74,667 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $3,691,536.48.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $4,482,240.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $4,500,480.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 93,107 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $3,716,831.44.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Sanjit Biswas sold 84,030 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,218.20.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Sanjit Biswas sold 78,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $3,170,947.50.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Sanjit Biswas sold 81,515 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $3,019,315.60.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 65,605 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $2,415,576.10.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 84,150 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $3,202,749.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 59,112 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $2,249,211.60.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.46 and a beta of 1.52. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $11,693,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,225,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $2,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IOT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Samsara from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Stories

