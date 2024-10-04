Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Savara’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

SVRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.17.

Savara Stock Performance

Savara stock opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44. Savara has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a current ratio of 11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.50 million, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Savara will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savara

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savara in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Savara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Savara by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Savara during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Savara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

