SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to Hold

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2024

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOYFree Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

SGS Stock Performance

SGS stock opened at $11.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. SGS has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $11.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.

About SGS

(Get Free Report)

SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.