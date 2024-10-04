SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.42.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

SRU.UN opened at C$25.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.60. The firm has a market cap of C$3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.25. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$20.67 and a twelve month high of C$27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.88, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.17.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

