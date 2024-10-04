Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Argus

Argus started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Snowflake from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. HSBC upgraded Snowflake from a reduce rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.74.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $110.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.38. Snowflake has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total value of $31,974.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,932,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 718,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,252,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 287 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total value of $31,974.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,932,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,994. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management grew its position in Snowflake by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

