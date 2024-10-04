Stephens Downgrades Humana (NYSE:HUM) to Equal Weight

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $400.00. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HUM. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Humana from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.86.

Get Humana alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HUM

Humana Stock Down 1.9 %

Humana stock opened at $241.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana has a 1-year low of $213.31 and a 1-year high of $530.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humana

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.