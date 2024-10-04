StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Big Lots from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Big Lots from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $2.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $8.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Big Lots during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Big Lots by 1,132.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 200,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 184,660 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,598,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 56,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.

