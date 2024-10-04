StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Big Lots from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Big Lots from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $2.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Big Lots
Big Lots Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big Lots
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Big Lots during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Big Lots by 1,132.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 200,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 184,660 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,598,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 56,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.
Big Lots Company Profile
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Big Lots
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.