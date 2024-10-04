StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance
NYSE CVU opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. CPI Aerostructures has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $3.54.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.81 million for the quarter.
About CPI Aerostructures
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company offers aerostructure and aerosystem assemblies, including new production and repair/overhaul of fielded wing structures and other control surfaces, rudder island, engine inlets/nacelles, engine exhaust manifolds, aircraft doors and windows, aircraft steps and racks, other aircraft secondary structures, airborne pod structures and integration of internal systems, radar housing structures, panel assemblies, and mechanical door locking and canopy lifting systems.
