StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

Shares of DYNT stock opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31. The company has a market cap of $716,978.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.19. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.75.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 55.14% and a negative net margin of 13.07%.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.