StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $6,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Genocea Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.
Genocea Biosciences Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Genocea Biosciences
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.