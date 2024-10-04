StockNews.com Upgrades Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) to “Buy”

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PH. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $636.64.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.2 %

PH stock opened at $626.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $362.49 and a one year high of $639.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $585.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $553.40.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 40.0% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

