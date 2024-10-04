StockNews.com Upgrades TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) to Buy

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

TAT Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of TAT Technologies stock opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. TAT Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23. The company has a market cap of $175.19 million, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Get TAT Technologies alerts:

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $36.53 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAT Technologies

About TAT Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TAT Technologies stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in TAT Technologies Ltd. ( NASDAQ:TATT Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.87% of TAT Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.