Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 288.30% from the company’s current price.

Super League Enterprise Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLE opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.98. Super League Enterprise has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25.

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Super League Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 254.70% and a negative net margin of 95.78%. The company had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Super League Enterprise will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Super League Enterprise

In other news, Director Jeff Patrick Gehl bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,219.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Super League Enterprise stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 3.84% of Super League Enterprise at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

