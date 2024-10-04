TD Cowen Raises McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Price Target to $86.00

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

NYSE MKC opened at $80.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.69. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $85.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 406,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,004,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,737,000 after acquiring an additional 57,839 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

