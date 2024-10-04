TD Securities Boosts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$60.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SU. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$61.04.

SU stock opened at C$53.58 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$40.07 and a 52-week high of C$57.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98. The firm has a market cap of C$68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$52.43.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.59 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 14.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 4.2557377 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 37,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.54, for a total transaction of C$2,131,558.00. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

