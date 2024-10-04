TD Securities Cuts Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$18.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$17.64.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRE

Martinrea International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MRE stock opened at C$11.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$846.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.08. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of C$10.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.13.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.33 billion. Martinrea International had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 9.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martinrea International will post 2.4988962 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martinrea International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

About Martinrea International

(Get Free Report)

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.