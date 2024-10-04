TD Securities Cuts Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$18.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$17.64.
Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.33 billion. Martinrea International had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 9.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martinrea International will post 2.4988962 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.
Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.
