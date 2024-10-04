Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Upgraded to Hold at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Temenos Price Performance
Temenos stock opened at $73.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.44 and a 200-day moving average of $69.37. Temenos has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $96.80.
About Temenos
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Temenos
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.