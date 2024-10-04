The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mosaic in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Mosaic’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mosaic’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.73.

Mosaic Stock Down 1.1 %

Mosaic stock opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

