TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Downgraded by TD Cowen to Hold

TD Cowen lowered shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TTE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.00.

TTE stock opened at $67.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.39. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $160.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 343.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the second quarter worth $9,176,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 175,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the second quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in TotalEnergies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 675,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,020,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

