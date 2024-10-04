Uber Technologies’ (UBER) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $90.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UBER. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.81.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $72.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.59.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

