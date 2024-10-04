United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Raised to $75.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.59.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $55.62 on Wednesday. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $60.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in United Airlines by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,161,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,542 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 67,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 522,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,032,000 after buying an additional 28,462 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

