US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on USFD. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.82.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $60.94 on Tuesday. US Foods has a 52-week low of $35.66 and a 52-week high of $62.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average of $54.39.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $579,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,225.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,019,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,336,000 after buying an additional 796,434 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in US Foods by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,527,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,073,000 after purchasing an additional 566,277 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,383,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,111,000 after purchasing an additional 500,129 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 46.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,550,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,050,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

