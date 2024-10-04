Valero Energy Co. Expected to Post Q3 2026 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a research note issued on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.55. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $10.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $11.91 EPS.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VLO. Scotiabank upped their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $169.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.21.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $144.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.05. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,956,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,532,000 after acquiring an additional 192,397 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,319,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,007,000 after purchasing an additional 237,347 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,445,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $447,957,000 after buying an additional 122,207 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,018,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $473,118,000 after buying an additional 56,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,809,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $440,394,000 after buying an additional 82,539 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

