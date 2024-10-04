Vincent Roche Sells 10,000 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total transaction of $2,289,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,481.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vincent Roche also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Analog Devices alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total value of $2,286,900.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $226.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $244.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.