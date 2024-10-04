VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ VFS opened at $3.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00. VinFast Auto has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $81.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.89.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $357.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that VinFast Auto will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in VinFast Auto by 18.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 153,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,235 shares in the last quarter.

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

