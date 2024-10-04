Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Receives $72.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.75.

HCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HCC

Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter valued at $589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 19.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 59.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCC opened at $62.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.02. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day moving average is $63.15.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $396.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.