Yasmin Jetha Purchases 842 Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) insider Yasmin Jetha purchased 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.60) per share, with a total value of £2,896.48 ($3,874.37).
NatWest Group Stock Down 1.3 %
LON NWG opened at GBX 329.70 ($4.41) on Friday. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 168 ($2.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 372.70 ($4.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 701.49, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 340.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 315.47.
NatWest Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,829.79%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About NatWest Group
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
