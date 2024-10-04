Yasmin Jetha Purchases 842 Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) insider Yasmin Jetha purchased 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.60) per share, with a total value of £2,896.48 ($3,874.37).

NatWest Group Stock Down 1.3 %

LON NWG opened at GBX 329.70 ($4.41) on Friday. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 168 ($2.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 372.70 ($4.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 701.49, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 340.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 315.47.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,829.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NWG shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.55) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.95) to GBX 420 ($5.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 347.50 ($4.65).

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

