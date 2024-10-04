ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Research Coverage Started at CICC Research

CICC Research began coverage on shares of ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

ZKH Group Price Performance

Shares of ZKH opened at $3.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66. ZKH Group has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $309.61 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZKH Group

ZKH Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 13th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZKH Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. 9.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZKH Group

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

Featured Stories

