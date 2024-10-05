Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
Acacia Research Stock Performance
Shares of Acacia Research stock opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 10.90. Acacia Research has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $5.74.
Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.84 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a net margin of 44.42% and a return on equity of 12.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Acacia Research Company Profile
Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.
