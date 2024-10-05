Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Acacia Research Stock Performance

Shares of Acacia Research stock opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 10.90. Acacia Research has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $5.74.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.84 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a net margin of 44.42% and a return on equity of 12.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Acacia Research Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACTG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acacia Research by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,772,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after buying an additional 233,759 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,510,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Acacia Research by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 813,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 343,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Acacia Research by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 497,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.