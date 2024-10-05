AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) PT Raised to C$17.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AGF.B. TD Securities lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGF Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.82.

AGF.B opened at C$10.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$674.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.25. AGF Management has a twelve month low of C$6.30 and a twelve month high of C$10.68.

In other news, Director Cybele Negris acquired 5,121 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.86 per share, with a total value of C$40,246.45. In other AGF Management news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.97 per share, with a total value of C$128,317.00. Also, Director Cybele Negris acquired 5,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,246.45. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 52,885 shares of company stock valued at $421,964. Insiders own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

