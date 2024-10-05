Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on A. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.64.
Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.
In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $274,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,640. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $274,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,640. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,448,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,011 shares in the company, valued at $5,801,595. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,953 shares of company stock worth $2,013,630 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of A. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.
Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.
