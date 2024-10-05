agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock.

AGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of agilon health from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.22.

Get agilon health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on agilon health

agilon health Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. agilon health has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.54.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at agilon health

In other news, CEO Steven Sell acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,102.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGL. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of agilon health by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,934,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,995 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of agilon health by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,218,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,214 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of agilon health by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,087 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.