American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

AMH has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH stock opened at $38.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average of $37.04. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.76.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,862,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,854 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,609,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,848,000 after buying an additional 1,679,846 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,539,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,263,000 after buying an additional 1,574,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,673,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,679,868,000 after buying an additional 1,094,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $32,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.