American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) and Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Head to Head Survey

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) and American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nexa Resources and American Lithium”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexa Resources $2.60 billion 0.39 -$289.35 million ($2.22) -3.41 American Lithium N/A N/A -$18.80 million ($0.11) -4.99

American Lithium has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nexa Resources. American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nexa Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexa Resources 3 1 1 0 1.60 American Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nexa Resources and American Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Nexa Resources currently has a consensus price target of $7.30, suggesting a potential downside of 3.44%. Given Nexa Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nexa Resources is more favorable than American Lithium.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of American Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nexa Resources and American Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexa Resources -10.30% -4.16% -1.24% American Lithium N/A -16.28% -15.96%

Risk & Volatility

Nexa Resources has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nexa Resources beats American Lithium on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits. The company owns and operates six polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil; and one located in the State of Mato Grosso in Brazil. It also owns and operates three zinc smelters comprising one located in Cajamarquilla in Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil, which recovers and produces metallic zinc, zinc oxide, and by-products, such as sulfuric acid. The company also exports its products. Its products are used in civil construction, transportation, energy, agriculture, health, and consumer goods industries. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

