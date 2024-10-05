Analysts Set Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) PT at $21.40

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STOK shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,937,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $27,221,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,906,181 shares in the company, valued at $125,131,843.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 426.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,387,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after buying an additional 1,123,500 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 5,185,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,052,000 after buying an additional 1,488,371 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 528.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 243,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 550.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,161,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after buying an additional 982,451 shares in the last quarter.

STOK opened at $11.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.50. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $614.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.89% and a negative net margin of 683.35%. The company had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

