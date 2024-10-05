Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ANEB opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $3.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of -1.01.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Research analysts predict that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

