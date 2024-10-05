Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives GBX 2,715 Average PT from Brokerages

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,715 ($36.32).

Several research analysts have commented on AAL shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($41.47) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,735 ($36.58) to GBX 2,590 ($34.64) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($38.79) to GBX 2,700 ($36.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($28.09) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get Anglo American alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Anglo American

Anglo American Price Performance

Anglo American Increases Dividend

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,414.50 ($32.30) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,375.49, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 1,630 ($21.80) and a one year high of GBX 2,813 ($37.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,227 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,311.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.41. Anglo American’s payout ratio is currently -6,372.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marcelo Bastos purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,131 ($28.50) per share, with a total value of £25,572 ($34,205.46). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,214 shares of company stock worth $2,587,244. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Anglo American

(Get Free Report

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.