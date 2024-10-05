Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.59.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.93 and a beta of 3.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average is $30.30. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $978.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $1,262,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $740,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,056 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $17,307,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 300,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,799,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

